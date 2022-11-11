The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Saints Preview, Coordinator Comments, Injuries, News, Week 10 Picks, & More

Season 13, Episode 46 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers as they get ready to play the New Orleans Saints at home on Sunday afternoon.

Alex and I go over the injuries that the Steelers are dealing with ahead of the Sunday game. We also discuss the latest roster moves made by the team as well as a few that could still be forthcoming on Saturday.

Alex and I move on to parse the notable comments made on Thursday by Steelers’ coordinators Matt Canada and Teryl Austin. We discuss several different factors related to the steelers offense and defense heading into Sunday’s home game against the Saints.

In the middle of this show, Alex and I are joined by Saints insider Nick Underhill from New Orleans Football. Nick covers the Saints firsthand and he’ll be present for the game on Sunday in Pittsburgh. We spend nearly 25 minutes previewing the 2022 Saints, the Sunday afternoon game against the Steelers, and much, much more.

If not already doing so, please follow Nick on Twitter at @nick_underhill and thank him for appearing on the Friday show. You can also read Dave’s work online here: https://neworleans.football

After talking to Nick, Alex and I then provide our own full preview of the Steelers’ Week 10 home game against the Saints. We discuss both sides of the football and more.

As usual, Alex and I wind down this Friday show by providing our picks of all the weekend games against the spread before picking the final score of the Steelers’ game against the Saints.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions.

