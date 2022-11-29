Season 13, Episode 54 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Monday night road win against the Indianapolis Colts.

We start by going over the moves made by the Steelers ahead of the Monday night game and who the team chose as their seven inactive players for the contest.

Alex and I then quickly transition into recapping the Monday night win and we start on the offensive side of the football. We discuss the running game that included nice performances by running backs Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. and the play of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. We discuss several plays on offense from Monday night as well as several key stats on that side of the football.

Alex and I then talk about the play of the Steelers’ defense against the Colts. We highlight the performance of outside linebacker Alex Highsmith as part of our breakdown. We cover several plays on that side of the football as well.

The Steelers’ special teams play wasn’t great overall Monday night so Alex and I make sure to talk about that phase.

Late in this show, Alex and I quickly recap some key things that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference.

We mix in other Steelers’ talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Colts Recap, Injuries, Turning Point, Tomlin Tuesday, & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-nov-29-episode-1645

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 54 of Season 13 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n