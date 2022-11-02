The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Two Deadline Trades, Austin Surgery, Canada Comments, Offensive Stats & More

Season 13, Episode 42 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show that was recorded Tuesday night, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the two trades that the Pittsburgh Steelers made ahead of the annual deadline.

Those two deals we talk a lot about is the deal that sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears and the team acquiring cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders.

There is a lot to talk about when it comes to these two deals. We discuss financials, cap impact, future of Jackson with the Steelers and much, much more. Alex explains the issue he has with the Steelers trading for Jackson.

Matt Canada and Eddie Faulkner both talked to the media on Tuesday so Alex and parse some of the key quotes to come out of their sessions. Some Jaylen Warren usage talk gets mixed in here and Alex has some fun stats on that topic.

We talk some about the Steelers offense, routes completed and more as we deep dive several stats. We also go over a few things that former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said in the latest episode of his podcast.

We have too much fun stat diving in the late portion of this podcast, so we bypass listener emails until the Friday show. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

