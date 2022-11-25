The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Thursday Injury Report, Coordinator Comments, Week 12 Picks, Listener Questions, & More

Season 13, Episode 52 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers as they get ready to play the Indianapolis Colts on the road Monday night. on Sunday afternoon.

Alex and I go over the Steelers’ first injury report of week 12 that was released on Thursday. With running back Jaylen Warren seemingly very iffy for Monday night, we briefly discuss how that might lead to running back Anthony McFarland Jr. being elevated from the practice squad for the first time this season.

Alex and I then move on to parse the notable comments made on Thursday by Steelers’ coordinators Matt Canada and Teryl Austin. We spend a lot of time pouring over the Canada comments before talking some about what all wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens had to say on Thursday during their media sessions. We discuss how Johnson might be used in the offense moving forward as well.

As usual, Alex and I wind down this Friday show by providing our picks of all the remaining weekend games against the spread.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions.

