The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Injury Situation, Roster Moves, Tomlin Tuesday, Warren Role, Sims Opportunity, Listener Emails, & More

Season 13, Episode 45 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about what all Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say during his Tuesday press conference. That includes us talking about the players dealing with injuries entering Week 10 and more.

The Steelers have made several roster moves since our Monday show so Alex and I recap those and that includes the news that broke that the team has a new kicker as of Wednesday. We go over the expected moves that should take place before Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET as well.

We also cover the Tuesday news concerning the Steelers’ Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals getting flexed out of Sunday night.

Will Steelers rookie running back Jaylen Warren have a bigger role in the offense starting on Sunday? Alex and I address that question in addition to talking some about wide receiver Steven Sims and the opportunity he now has on the heels of wide receiver Chase Claypool being traded away last week.

The Steelers will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, so Alex and I give a mini preview of sorts of that Week 10 contest ahead of us doing a full breakdown on Friday’s show.

The Indianapolis Colts named former player Jeff Saturday as their new head coach a few days ago so Alex and I address that topic briefly

We close this show by answering several emails that we have received from listeners the last few days.

