Thanksgiving Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Hello Steelers’ Nation and I hope you all had a fantastic Thanksgiving. You’ll have a whole weekend to recover from all that turkey with the Steelers not playing until Monday night. They’ll travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts for a primetime matchup between two non-primetime teams. But the coaching matchup will be a sight to see, interim Jeff Saturday for the Colts, off to a good start, versus Mike Tomlin, the second-longest active head coach in football. As always, we’re here to cover it with you win, lose, or draw.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – As always, we ask: will the Steelers beat the Colts on Monday night?

2 – Will Pittsburgh’s run defense hold Jonathan Taylor to under 100 yards rushing?

3 – Will the Steelers have a touchdown over 10 yards long?

4 – How many punts will Pressley Harvin have inside the 20?

5 – What will be the outcome of the Steelers last possession of the game? Touchdown, field goal, punt, turnover, or end of game?

Tiebreaker: How many sacks will Alex Highsmith have in this game?

Recap of 2022 Week 11 Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Steelers lost to Cincinnati 37-30. A sizeable 42.6% minority picked up a point by picking the Bengals to win.

Question 2: The Steelers were down 10-3 at the end of the first quarter. They are now 0-7 when the opponent leads after one quarter of play. 70.2% of respondents predicted the Steelers not having the lead. though Pittsburgh did come back to lead 20-17 at halftime.

Question 3: Joe Burrow did not give up four interceptions. But Levi Wallace and T.J. Watt did snatch two of his passes. The median response by respondents was just one interception. But ten folks correctly predicted Joe Burrow throwing two interceptions.

Question 4: Jaylen Warren had one catch for nine yards before leaving early in the game with a hamstring injury. So, the burden fell to Najee Harris to gain 100 yards for this question. He did gain 90 rushing yards on 20 carries. Just ten yards shy of the century mark. Just 27.7% (13) folks got this one right.

Question 5: Initially, Alex Highsmith was awarded a full sack. But after review, statisticians split the sack between Highsmith and T.J. Watt. But that would be it. Watt did not have at least one full sack in the game. Just one person (yours truly) got this right. Everyone else saw Watt sacking Joe Burrow one or more times.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Steelers 1st Quarter Lead? Burrow INTs Najee & Warren 100 Rush Yards Watt 1 or more Sacks? SD Consensus YES NO 1 YES YES Correct Answers NO NO 2 NO NO

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered one out of five questions correctly.

The questions are deceptively difficult this weekend. 12 people got three out of five questions correct since all, but one person missed question five.

The tiebreaker asked how many touches including returns Steven Sims would have in the game. Sims carried the ball once for minus three yards. He missed both passes targeting him for zero receptions. But he returned two punts and seven kickoffs. For a total of 10 touches. Nine people predicted Sims with five to seven touches. Steven Small and Stone Age Tone predicted eight. And Beeze said 12.

The last three each came within two touches of the tiebreaker. So, Beeze, Steven Small, and Stone Age Tone split the $25 pot this week.

Great job Beeze, Steven Small, and Stone Age Tone! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

B&G remains alone in first place with Ken Sterner hanging on to second. Andi B is now in a three-way tie for third place with Steven Small and Hoptown.

One person fell off the board this week. ManRayX was on the leaderboard since week one. In fact, the last time he was not on the leaderboard was week five of the 2019 season . A tribute to his prognostication skills and the increased competition this season. We’ll see if he makes a return this season.

Four new folks on the leaderboard this week. RMSteeler and Wa_steel back after a two week absence. Steely McBeam last appeared on the leaderboard back in week two. And Beeze on the board for first time this season.

Keep answering folks! Still a shot at rising to the top for the money. Some folks may take the Thanksgiving weekend off. Enjoy everyone!

2022 Regular Season leaderboard after week 11:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE B&G 53 First Ken Sterner 50 Second Steven Small 46 Third (tie) +1 Andi B 46 Third (tie) hoptown 46 Third (tie) +1 Slim Stew 45 Sixth (tie) -2 FlaFan47 45 Sixth (tie) -2 Mike Bianchi 44 Eighth (tie) -4 PittShawnC 44 Eighth (tie) +1 Ratsotex 43 Tenth (tie) DLFoot 43 Tenth (tie) Beaver Falls Hosiery 42 12th (tie) +6 Lucky Beagle 42 12th (tie) +3 Pius Street Uke 42 12th (tie) -2 Steelers D 42 12th (tie) -2 Jesse Logue 42 12th (tie) +3 Kdog 42 12th (tie) +6 MAK Lives Free 41 18th (tie) -8 Steel_Man24 41 18th (tie) -3 Lambert58 41 18th (tie) +4 GhotiFish 40 21st (tie) -3 Stone Age Tone 40 21st (tie) +3 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 39 23rd (tie) -5 Ted Webb 39 23rd (tie) +1 Doc Ellis D 39 23rd (tie) +4 Chris92021 38 26th (tie) +1 Deep_derp 38 26th (tie) +1 Ichabod 38 26th (tie) -4 Agustin-ARG 38 26th (tie) -2 Don2727 37 30th (tie) -3 *RMSteeler 37 30th (tie) +5 *Steely McBeam 37 30th (tie) +2 *Beeze 37 30th (tie) +5 *Wa_steel 37 30th (tie) +2

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.