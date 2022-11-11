T.J. Watt Elated To Get Back Onto The Football Field Sunday & ‘Bring Some Spark’ To The Defense

The long-awaited return of OLB T.J. Watt back to the field is now over.

After injuring his pec in Week 1 at Cincinnati, many feared that Watt could be lost for the season before it really began. However, Watt appeared to dodge a bullet and was able to rehab the pec injury while IR without having to undergo season-ending surgery. After nearly eight weeks off, Watt has confirmed the team that he’ll be activated in-time to suit up this Sunday at home against the New Orleans Saints.

Speaking with the media Friday after practice, Watt gave his feelings about his return to the field and what it personally means for himself as well as what he hopes it means for his fellow teammates.

“Ya, its huge to finally have a helmet back on and be out there on the field and just to feel the emotions and to feel alive again in the stadium,” Watt said to the media Friday in the locker room on video from 93.7 The Fan’s Josh Rowntree’s Twitter page. “It’s huge to be able to tap a guy on the head after he makes a good play. Get guys celebrating. Brings some juice. Bring some spark. Some energy is all that I can ask for when it’s time to play some football and I’m excited about it.”

The Steelers as a whole are in need of spark as they look to finish the season on a high note after a dismal 2-6 start. The defense appeared to be ready to roll Week 1 with Watt in the lineup, sacking QB Joe Burrow seven times and forced five turnovers to help Pittsburgh leave Cincinnati with the win.

I still can't get over T.J. Watt's get-off here on the run play. Able to dip underneath La'el Collins' initial punch, nearly takes the handoff from Joe Burrow to Joe Mixon. Special player. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/eVl7rljvM7 — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) September 15, 2022

However, after Watt went down, Pittsburgh has generated only eight sacks total in the last eight games, a far cry from the over 50-sack pace this defense has been on the last several years. The splash plays have also taken a hit as the pass rush isn’t generating enough pressure to force bad throws, let alone get to the QB to strip the ball on a sack attempt.

Even if he is on a pitch count Sunday, Watt’s presence will undoubtedly bring a spark to a Pittsburgh defense that sorely needs it, being a shell of its former self in his absence. Watt’s impact was felt last season when he finally captured the DPOY award, and it has been recognized league-wide without him in the lineup. Now, Watt returns to hopefully help this defense get back on track as Pittsburgh looks to come out of the bye week rejuvenated and hungry to turn things around.