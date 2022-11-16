Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 11: Nine Players Listed; Seven Players Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first official injury report of Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their Sunday home game against the Cincinatti Bengals, and it includes nine players in total listed on it, with seven of them failing to practice.

Not practicing for the Steelers on Wednesday were safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), inside linebacker Marcus Allen (illness), inside linebacker Devin Bush (knee), guard Kevin Dotson (hip), tackle Trent Scott (back), and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee). Of those seven players, Fitzpatrick and Witherspoon were the only two to miss the team’s Week 10 game.

It will be interesting to see if Fitzpatrick is able to make it back this week following him undergoing an appendectomy last Saturday. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin seemed to have some optimism that Fitzpatrick could wind up playing on Sunday against the Bengals. We’ll see.

Listed as full practice participants on Wednesday are outside linebacker T.J. Watt (pectoral) and running back Najee Harris (knee). On the surface, both should be ready to play on Sunday against the Bengals. Watt played in Week 10 after being sidelined since Week 1.

Inside linebacker Myles Jack, who did not play in the Week 10 game, is not on the injury report to start the week and that’s a great sign.