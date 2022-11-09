Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 10: Ogunjobi, Jack, Boswell, Witherspoon, Jackson Fail To Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first official injury report of Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their Sunday home game against the New Orleans Saints, and it includes seven players in total listed on it, with five of them failing to practice.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), cornerback William Jackson III (back), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee), and kicker Chris Boswell (groin).

The Steelers signed kicker Matthew Wright on Wednesday so that’s probably a good indication that Boswell will be unable to play on Sunday against the Saints. We’ll see if he is sent to the Reserve/Injured list by late Saturday afternoon. Boswell also missed the Week 8 game with his groin injury.

Ogunjobi is still sidelined by a knee injury that prevented him from playing in Week 8 so it’s concerning at this point when it comes to Sunday against the Saints. As for Jack, Witherspoon, Jackson, we’ll have to wait and see what the rest of the week holds for them. Jackson was acquired via a trade last week and he had previously had back issues while he was a member of the Washington Commanders.

The Steelers Wednesday injury report shows that long snapper Christian Kuntz (ribs) and cornerback Levi Wallace (shoulder) both practiced fully on Wednesday. Wallace missed the team’s Week 8 game with a shoulder injury so hopefully he’ll be able to return to action on Sunday.