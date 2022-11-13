Steelers Vs. Saints 2022 Week 10: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 10
New Orleans Saints (3-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, November 9, 2022
Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: FOX (regional)
Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analysis), Kristina Pink (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +1
Trends:
New Orleans are 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of New Orleans’ last 6 games.
New Orleans are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games.
New Orleans are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.
New Orleans are 13-6 SU in their last 19 games on the road.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New Orleans’ last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
New Orleans are 4-13 ATS in their last 17 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
New Orleans are 0-5 SU in their last 5 games played in November.
New Orleans are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in week 10.
Pittsburgh are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games.
Pittsburgh are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against New Orleans.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games at home.
Pittsburgh are 1-8 ATS in their last 9 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference South division.
Pittsburgh are 15-4-1 SU in their last 20 games played in November.
Pittsburgh are 4-0-1 SU in their last 5 games played in week 10.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games played on a Sunday.
Saints Injuries:
RB Mark Ingram (knee) – Out
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) – Out
C Erik McCoy (calf) – Out
G Andrus Peat (triceps) – Out
LB Pete Werner (ankle) – Out
DE Marcus Davenport (calf) – Questionable
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness) – Questionable
S Marcus Maye (abdomen) – Questionable
CB P.J. Williams (illness) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries:
CB William Jackson (back) – Out – Placed On IR
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) – Out
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix) – Out
G Kevin Dotson (abdomen) – Questionable
OLB Malik Reed (not injury related – personal matter) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_nov_13_2022_vs_new-orleans-saints_weekly_release
Game Capsule: