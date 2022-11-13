Steelers Vs. Saints 2022 Week 10: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 10

New Orleans Saints (3-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, November 9, 2022

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: FOX (regional)

Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analysis), Kristina Pink (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +1

Trends:

New Orleans are 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of New Orleans’ last 6 games.

New Orleans are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games.

New Orleans are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

New Orleans are 13-6 SU in their last 19 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New Orleans’ last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

New Orleans are 4-13 ATS in their last 17 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

New Orleans are 0-5 SU in their last 5 games played in November.

New Orleans are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in week 10.

Pittsburgh are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against New Orleans.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games at home.

Pittsburgh are 1-8 ATS in their last 9 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference South division.

Pittsburgh are 15-4-1 SU in their last 20 games played in November.

Pittsburgh are 4-0-1 SU in their last 5 games played in week 10.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games played on a Sunday.

Saints Injuries:

RB Mark Ingram (knee) – Out

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) – Out

C Erik McCoy (calf) – Out

G Andrus Peat (triceps) – Out

LB Pete Werner (ankle) – Out

DE Marcus Davenport (calf) – Questionable

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness) – Questionable

S Marcus Maye (abdomen) – Questionable

CB P.J. Williams (illness) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries:

CB William Jackson (back) – Out – Placed On IR

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) – Out

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix) – Out

G Kevin Dotson (abdomen) – Questionable

OLB Malik Reed (not injury related – personal matter) – Questionable

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_nov_13_2022_vs_new-orleans-saints_weekly_release



Game Capsule: