Steelers Vs. Bengals: Inactives For Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 11 Sunday afternoon regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and as expected, one player for the home team will miss the contest due to an injury.

After once again dealing with a hamstring injury all week, Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is inactive for the team’s Sunday afternoon home game against the Bengals. Witherspoon played in the Week 8 game ahead of the team’s bye but re-injured his hamstring in that contest and has failed to practice since. This will mark the sixth game this season he has missed because of a hamstring injury.

The Steelers’ list of four other players that are inactive on Sunday afternoon are all healthy scratches. Those four players are quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, inside linebacker Mark Robinson and cornerback Josh Jackson. Rudolph and Green have both been inactive for every game this season. As for Robinson, he has only dressed for one game so far this season.

Steelers Inactive Players

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

QB Mason Rudolph

G Kendrick Green

ILB Mark Robinson

CB Josh Jackson

Bengals Inactive Players

S Dax Hill

WR Ja’Marr Chase

DT Josh Tupou

P Kevin Huber

RB Chris Evans

T D’Ante Smith

G Jackson Carmen