Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 12: Warren One Of Four Players Sidelined With Ailments

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first official injury report of Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season on Thursday afternoon ahead of their Monday night road game against the Indianapolis Colts, and the Thanksgiving Day offering shows four players failing to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing for the Steelers on Thursday because of injuries were running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring), wide receiver Miles Boykin (oblique) center Mason Cole (foot), and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

Warren, Boykin and Cole all suffered injuries this past Sunday and we’ll have to see what the rest of the week holds for each. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin seemed to be optimistic on Tuesday that Cole would be able to play on Monday night against the Colts. As for Witherspoon, he’s missed several games with his hamstring injury so he might not be back Monday night against the Colts.

The Steelers had three other players that sat out on Thursday to rest. Those three players were defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related/rest), outside linebacker T.J. Watt (not injury related/rest), and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (not injury related/rest). Those three players should be back at practice on Friday.

The Steelers final injury report of Week 12 will be released on Saturday with the game being Monday night.