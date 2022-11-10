Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 10: Boswell, Jack, Jackson, Witherspoon All Remain Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 10, and the Thursday offering shows some good news when it comes to a few key players ahead of the team’s Sunday home game against the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium.

Steelers Thursday week 10 injury report: still no practice for Boswell, WJ3, Witherspoon, or Jack. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/fL52xS2pMY — Steelers Depot 7⃣🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 10, 2022

Not practicing once again for the Steelers on Thursday were kicker Chris Boswell (right groin), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee), cornerback William Jackson (back), and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring). With this news, it’s beginning to look like all four are in serious jeopardy of missing the Sunday home game against the Saints.

Boswell is almost certain to miss the game on the heels of the team signing kicker Matthew Wright on Wednesday. We might see Boswell placed on the Reserve/Injured list soon.

The Steelers added defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (rest/not injury related) and outside linebacker Malik Reed (personal) to their Week 10 injury report on Thursday after both failed to practice. Heyward was given a day off to rest while Reed apparently was excused for a personal reason. Both will likely be back to full participation on Friday.

The Steelers listed defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) as a limited practice participant on Thursday. That’s great news on the heels of him not practicing on Wednesday. We’ll have to wait and see what Friday holds for him.

To close out the Thursday injury report, long snapper Christian Kuntz (ribs) and cornerback Levi Wallace (shoulder) both practiced fully again on Thursday. Both seem to be on track to play on Sunday against the Saints. Wallace had missed the team’s last game with his shoulder injury.