Steelers Open Week 10 As 2.5-Point Consensus Home Underdogs To Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to win their third game of the 2022 season by beating the (3-6) New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers, who were on a bye in Week 9, opened Week 10 on Tuesday as a 2.5-point consensus home underdog to the Saints, according to vegasinsider.com. The Saints are coming off a Week 9 Monday night 27-13 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Saints, who are coached by Dennis Allen, are led offensively by quarterback Andy Dalton, who has completed 124 of his 190 total pass attempts for 1,385 yards in the team’s first eight games played so far this season. Dalton has thrown ten touchdown passes and five interceptions so far this season. He’s also been sacked eight times on the season.

Running back Alvin Kamara leads the Saints in rushing entering Week 10 with 443 yards and a touchdown on 104 total carries. Kamara also 36 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns on the season as well. He is second on the team in receiving. Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave leads the Saints in receptions entering Week 10 with 43 receptions for 618 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively for the Saints entering Week 10, linebacker Pete Werner leads the team in total tackles with 73. He also leads the team in forced fumbles with two through eight games played. Werner also has registered three tackles for loss and three passes defensed so far this season.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis leads the team in sacks entering Week 10 with six. He also is second on the team in total tackles with 50. Defensive end Cameron Jordan has five sacks for the season and the Saints defense has registered 22 in total.

Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu leads the team in interceptions with two. The team only has two interceptions on the season and just seven total takeaways.

All-time, the Steelers and Saints have met each other 16 times, with Pittsburgh winning seven games and New Orleans winning nine games. The series is tied 3-3 in games played in Pittsburgh and the Steelers are 0-3 against the Saints all-time under head coach Mike Tomlin and 0-1 against them at home.

The last time the Steelers and Saints played was in Week 16 of the 2018 season. The Saints won that game in New Orleans by a score of 31-28. The last time the two teams played in Pittsburgh was in Week 13 of the 2014 season. The Saints won that game 35-32.

Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, and Kristina Pink will call the Sunday Week 10 game between the Saints and the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium for FOX Sports.