Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 10: Two Cornerbacks Ruled Out, Dotson Added To Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Friday and final injury report of the week ahead of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Four players have been given game statuses for the contest, including two players being ruled out:

OG Kevin Dotson – Questionable (abdomen)

EDGE Malik Reed – Questionable (personal)

CB William Jackson III – Out (Back)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon – Out (Hamstring)

Jackson and Witherspoon were held out of practice all week due to their injuries. Jackson’s back injury stems from his time in Washington and he hasn’t played since Week 5. Witherspoon has battled a hamstring injury since Week 3. Dotson was added to today’s report after being limited in Friday’s practice.

Here’s a look at Friday’s report. Linebacker Myles Jack and DT Larry Ogunjobi both practiced in full and will play this Sunday. The same applies for CB Levi Wallace and DT Cam Heyward.

S Damontae Kazee (Forearm) – FP

CB Levi Wallace (Shoulder) – FP

LS Chris Kuntz (Ribs) – FP

DT Larry Ogunjobi (Knee) – FP

OL Kevin Dotson (Abdomen) – LP

CB William Jackson III (Back) – DNP

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring) – DNP

LB Myles Jack (Knee) – FP

LB Malik Reed (Excused for Personal Reasons) – LP

DT Cameron Heyward (Not Injury Related – Resting Player) – FP

Kicker Chris Boswell was placed on IR yesterday with a groin injury and will not play. Matthew Wright will replace him. The team will also return S Damontae Kazee while OLB T.J. Watt confirmed he’ll play this weekend after sitting out since Week One.

The Steelers host the Saints Sunday at 1 PM/EST.