Steelers Fall One Spot In Latest Power Rankings From NFL Media

Even while on a much-needed bye week the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to tumble down the power rankings from NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus.

One week after sitting at No. 27 overall following a dismantling by the Philadelphia Eagles to head into the bye week with a whimper, the Steelers fall a spot this week to No. 28 overall in Hanzus’ power rankings despite not being in action over the bye week. The fall to No. 28 overall has the Steelers in between the likes of the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions.

Sitting at 2-6 through nine weeks of the season, things are about as bleak as possible for the Steelers, who somehow were sellers AND buyers in last week’s NFL trade deadline, flipping third-year wide receiver Chase Claypool to Chicago for a second-round pick before then acquiring 30-year-old cornerback William Jackson III for a late-round pick swap in 2025.

Despite the moving and shaking, the Steelers are still a team with many holes, holes that weren’t plugged at the trade deadline and won’t be fixed anytime soon. The trade of Claypool creates another one, at least for the time being, as the team dealt away the slot receiver who was starting to become a reliable third-down target in recent weeks for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.