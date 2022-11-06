Schefter: Packers Made Aggressive Push For WR Chase Claypool

The Green Bay Packers lost our to NFC North rival the Chicago Bears for WR Chase Claypool. But it wasn’t for a lack of trying. Shortly after the trade deadline, one report indicated the Packers made a strong push for Claypool, offering a second round pick.

Today, ESPN’s Adam Schefter added more detail, reporting the Packers offered a pair of picks for him.

“Green Bay offered two draft picks — its second-round pick and another late-round pick — to Pittsburgh for Claypool, according to sources.”

Ultimately, the Steelers accepted an offer from the Chicago Bears for their original second round pick. Schefter reports the Steelers chose the Bears deal on the belief it will net them a higher second round pick.

Green Bay looked for receiver help at the deadline. Their group has struggled this year, a combination of young players like Christian Watson and older players like Sammy Watkins. Both have struggled with injuries as the Packers are on a losing streak, falling behind the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North.

Drafted in the second round in 2020, Claypool had a strong rookie season but faded after that. Pittsburgh attempted to play him in the slot but Claypool admitted he wasn’t comfortable there. Replacing Claypool will be a combination of Steven Sims, Gunner Olszewski, and others.

Pittsburgh decided to sell after falling to 2-6 on the season. They have the NFL’s worst offense, averaging just 15 points per game. They do have the benefit of a bye week, giving them time to formulate their plan without Claypool.

Trading players at the deadline is a rare move for the organization. They did deal Melvin Ingram last season but under different circumstances after Ingram requested a trade out of Pittsburgh.

Claypool will make his debut today with Chicago. He is expected to again play on the outside and be a bigger focus of their offense than he was in Pittsburgh.