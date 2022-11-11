Saints Friday Injury Report Week 10: New Orleans Without Two Starting Offensive Linemen

The New Orleans Saints have released their final injury report of the week and they’ll be without several starters for Sunday’s tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Listed out for the Saints includes:

OG Andrus Peat (tricep)

OC Erik McCoy (calf)

LB Pete Werner (ankle)

RB Mark Ingram (knee)

CB Marcus Lattimore (abdomen)

Saints final injury report. pic.twitter.com/HgGHmHftdO — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) November 11, 2022

As the report notes, DE Marcus Davenport (calf) is questionable as is DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness) and S P.J. Williams (illness).

Replacing McCoy in the middle will be Cesar Ruiz, who will shift over from right guard. Calvin Throckmorton will slide in at Ruiz’s right guard spot. Kaden Elliss will replace Werner at ILB. Replacing Peat at LG is uncertain but it could be Lewis Kidd, a rookie from Montana State whose yet to start in the NFL. He’d be given the tall task of facing Cameron Heyward.

The team will get back WR Jarvis Landry. Despite being limited all week with an ankle injury, he doesn’t carry an injury designation. Landry will suit up for the first time since Week 4. On the season, he’s caught 15 passes for 168 yards and will be a much-needed asset to the Saints’ passing game. The team will continue to be without WR Michael Thomas, on IR and out for this contest.

Veteran DE Cameron Jordan will play after being limited in Thursday’s practice.

The Steelers play host to the Saints this Sunday at 1 PM/EST.