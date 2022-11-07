Reports: Colts Clean House, Fire HC Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts will have a new head coach when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers later this season. According to multiple reports, the team has fired Frank Reich following the team’s miserable 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday.

Source: Frank Reich is fired. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2022

Frank Reich is out as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/8Rat1EvNBk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2022

The Colts have been one of the league’s biggest disappointments of the year, dropping to 3-5-1 with yesterday’s loss. They have the NFL’s 32nd ranked offense averaging just 14.7 points per game. The team tried to save their season with a desperate in-season switch from veteran QB Matt Ryan, acquired from Atlanta in the offseason, to Sam Ehlinger. But it was a move that failed. In two starts, Ehlinger hasn’t thrown a touchdown and has been sacked eleven times. He was sacked a whopping nine times in yesterday’s loss to the Patriots. The Colts have lost three games in a row and after firing OC Marcus Brady on November 1st, the team has also let go of Reich.

As of this writing, there is no word on who will serve as interim head coach. It could be DC Gus Bradley, who has experience in that role.

The Steelers and Colts will face off for a Monday night game on November 28th. It’d be wise to take the “under” in that one.

UPDATE (11:48 AM): Colts’ owner Jim Irsay confirmed the firing today.