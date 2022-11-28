Packers Vs. Eagles Week 12 Sunday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

With the Pittsburgh Steelers having their Week 12 game on Monday night, we’ve had a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday NFL games so far today. There is now one Sunday game left and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments tonight.
I have added a Sunday night game Twitter feed for the Green Bay Packers versus the Philadelphia Eagles contest to this post and it should update throughout and include videos. I also have included the inactives for the Week 9 Sunday game.
It’s Aaron Rodgers for the Packers versus Jalen Hurts of the Eagles on Sunday Night Football on NBC. The Packers enter this game at 4-7 while the Eagles will enter it at 9-1.
Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
Packers Inactives: CB Shemar Jean-Charles, S Johnathan Abram, LB De’Vondre Campbell, OL Rasheed Walker, WR Romeo Doubs, DL Jonathan Ford
Eagles Inactives: QB Ian Book, CB Josh Jobe, RB Trey Sermon, OL Josh Sills, OL Sua Opeta