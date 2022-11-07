New CB William Jackson III Fails To Practice Monday Due To Back Injury

Though new CB William Jackson III told reporters late last week he was over a back injury that hampered him in Washington, Jackson failed to practice Monday due to a back injury. According to the Trib’s Chris Adamski, Jackson was held out of the team’s “bonus” Monday practice coming off the bye week.

Here’s what Adamski noted.

“Jackson did not take part in Steelers practice, the veteran cornerback confirmed after the session at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Jackson referenced his back as the reason and said he hoped he would be able to take part in the Steelers’ next practice on Wednesday.”

With it being Monday, the Steelers are not obligated to issue an official injury report.

Jackson has not played since Week 5, reportedly due to the back injury, though his poor scheme fit and unhappiness in Washington was also presumably a reason why the Commanders weren’t in a hurry to bring him back. Pittsburgh acquired Jackson on Tuesday for a future draft pick swap, sending a conditional 2025 6th round selection to Washington for Jackson and a conditional 2025 7th round draft pick.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, Jackson said his back was feeling good and he was excited to practice with the Steelers.

“It’s good now,” Jackson said after being traded to the Steelers. “I’m getting around almost 100 percent and I’m just ready to get on the field”.

Monday’s practice was a “bonus” so perhaps the Steelers were just being cautious with Jackson. But if his reps are limited throughout the rest of the week, it’ll cast doubt on his ability to contribute to the defense in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. Last week, DC Teryl Austin said it was “feasible” for Jackson to start provided he received enough practice reps.

According to Adamski, James Pierre received first-team reps in Jackson’s place. Levi Wallace’s status is unknown after missing Week 8 with a shoulder injury suffered late in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Ahkello Witherspoon was benched before the first half of Week 8 after being torched by Eagles’ WR A.J. Brown.

Steelers’ players have the day off tomorrow and will return to practice Wednesday. Mike Tomlin will speak to reporters tomorrow to provide an injury update.