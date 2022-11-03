New CB William Jackson III Agreed To Wipe Out 2022 Remaining Per-Game Roster Bonuses As Part Of Trade

More trade details are now surfacing concerning new Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Jackson III on the heels of him being acquired via a trade with the Washington Commanders on Tuesday.

According to Field Yates of ESPN on Thursday, upon him being traded to the Steelers, Jackson agreed to wipe out the rest of his per-game roster bonuses he was able to earn the remainder of the season.

Upon the trade to Pittsburgh, the Steelers and CB William Jackson III agreed to wipe out the rest of his per-game roster bonuses ($44K a game) for 2022, per source. Jackson is now due the rest of base salary ($2.777M), while his cap hit drops by about $350K. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 3, 2022

While not much of a savings, it saves the Steelers $44,118 per game that Jackson is active for the remainder of the season. This should result in Jacksons 2022 cap charge for the remainder of the season being just $2,777,778.

The Steelers have never been big fans of per-game roster bonusses and it will be interesting to see if they were able to get Jackson to remove them from his 2023 year as well.

Jackson is slated to earn a base salary in 2023 of $9.25 million in addition to a March roster bonus of $2.5 million. The former 2016 first round draft pick out of Houston is also due a $250,000 workout bonus in 2023 and another $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses.