Najee Harris Heads To Locker Room With Apparent Injury

UPDATE: Per Burt Lauten, Harris has been ruled OUT for the rest of the game with an abdominal injury.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers already thin at running back with backup running back Jaylen Warren out with a hamstring injury for Pittsburgh’s Monday Night Football game against the Indianapolis Colts, starting running back Najee Harris headed to the locker room with just under two minutes to go in the first half with an injury. While the nature of the injury is unknown, Harris has looked hobbled for the majority of the game and has seemed to be favoring his foot.

Harris suffered a Lisfranc injury in his foot during training camp, so obviously, the fear is that he reaggravated that injury. With Pittsburgh utilizing both Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland at running back, it makes sense for Harris to head to the locker room early before the half. We’ll keep you updated on any change to his status and we will see if Harris is able to return to the game in the second half.

The Steelers currently lead the Colts 16-3 late in the first half.