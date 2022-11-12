Montravius Adams Praises The ‘Ultimate Competitor’ In Rookie QB Kenny Pickett

Throughout his six years in the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers veteran defensive tackle Montravius Adams has been around a couple of solid starting quarterbacks.

From Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers, to New England’s Mac Jones and New Orleans’s Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston, Adams has seen what it takes to be successful — sometimes at a high level — in the NFL.

Getting an up close and personal look at rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett each and every day, Adams sees many of the qualities needed in a quarterback with the first-round pick.

Appearing on 93.7 The Fan’s PM Show with hosts Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller, Adams spoke highly of the rookie quarterback, calling him the “ultimate competitor,” one that his teammates love and respect so early in his career.

“I think the sky’s the limit for the kid. Definitely, definitely happy to have him,” Adams said of Pickett, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “I think he’s the ultimate competitor. Some of the little things that’s been going on that’s part of football, but at the end of the day, I think we got a guy that wants to win. That’s all you really can ask for. Somebody who puts it on the line each play, that’s all you can ask for.”

That checks out with who Pickett has been this season, and who he has been throughout much of his career at the collegiate level and now in the NFL.

He’s the ultimate competitor, one that hates to fail, lose or come up short in anything.

While he still needs to learn how to cut his losses on certain plays and live to fight another down, that never-say-die attitude, no matter the game circumstance, resonates with his teammates in the competitive environment.

Though the first five games of his career have not gone the way he or anyone within the Steelers organization has wanted, Pickett just has that “it” factor, that moxie that teams desperately search for in quarterbacks. He already has the respect of his teammates so early in his career for his compete level and willingness to do whatever it takes to win.

Now, it’s about taking that next step in his development, learning how to win games at the NFL level, while smartly putting it all on the line.