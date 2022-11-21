Mason Cole Reportedly In Walking Boot After Injuring Foot Against Bengals

After leaving Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with what head coach Mike Tomlin called a “mid-foot sprain,” Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole is reportedly in a walking boot Monday, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Center Mason Cole walked through the locker room briefly with a short boot on his right foot. He injured it in the first half of yesterday’s loss. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 21, 2022

Cole excited the game late in the first half with the foot injury, one that he’s been dealing with all season long. Cole, who has been called “Steady Eddie” along the Steelers offensive line by Tomlin earlier this season, has been a rock all season long in the middle of the Steelers offensive line.

Prior to exiting Sunday’s matchup against the Bengals, Cole had missed just five total snaps offensively this season while dealing with the foot injury. He’s been a tough customer playing through the pain, but he seemingly re-aggravated the injury against the Bengals and it was too much to work through, forcing backup offensive lineman JC Hassenauer into the lineup.

Before Cole exited with the injury, the Steelers offensive line was playing rather well against the Bengals. Once Cole was out of the lineup, things fell apart in the second half as the Steelers allowed a pair of sacks and gave up multiple quarterback hits on rookie Kenny Pickett.

Fortunately for Cole, he has extra time this week in an effort to get back into the lineup with the injury due to the Steelers playing the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. We’ll see what the practice reports look like ahead of the Colts matchup.