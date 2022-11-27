Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 633)

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 633, a submitted take from our very own Dr. Melanie Friedlander in which she discusses the challenges for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett as he plays his first NFL road game in a dome and whether that crowd noise might be artificially augmented.
