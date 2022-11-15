Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.

On this Tuesday version of The Terrible Take, I explain why the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 11 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals is a put up or shut up situation for the team when it comes to the rest of their 2022 season.

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 621)

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-11-15-22-episode-621

