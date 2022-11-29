Listen: Steelers Vs Colts Analysis

Bringing you guys a video with my quick and initial thoughts following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 24-17 Monday night win over the Indianapolis Colts. Talking about the offense and unsung heroes of the run game, the largely good performance of the defense, and the special teams blunders.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.