Falcons Wednesday Injury Report Week 13: Two Sidelined Of Four Players Listed

The Atlanta Falcons will play their thirteenth game of the 2022 season on Sunday afternoon, at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and on Wednesday, they released their first official injury report of Week 13 with four players listed on it.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Falcons were running back Cordarrelle Patterson (not injury related/rest) and defensive tackle Jalen Dalton (toe). Patterson was obviously resting on Wednesday so he should be good to go for Sunday. As for Dalton, he’s played all of 77 defensive snaps all season and he was inactive for the team’s last game this past Sunday.

Listed as limited practice participants on Wednesday by the Falcons were linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (forearm) and tackle Chuma Edoga (knee), Ebiketie, who has been bothered by that injury the last few weeks, only saw action in nine defensive snaps on Sunday. As for Edoga, he has only played 55 offensive snaps so far this season and he was inactive for the Falcons’ last game this past Sunday.

In related news, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is now out for the season after having surgery on Tuesday to repair the MCL in his right knee, according to head coach Arthur Smith on Wednesday. Pitts, who was placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list last week, originally injured the knee in the second half of Atlanta’s win over the Chicago Bears on Nov. 20.

The Falcons’ next injury report will be released on Thursday afternoon.