Falcons Vs. Panthers Week 10 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am for sure.
The Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers will kick off Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season Thursday night on Amazon Prime. The Falcons enter this game with a 4-5 record while the Panthers enter it at 2-7. The Panthers are fresh off of back-to-back losses with one of those being against the Falcons two weeks ago. The Falcons are still very much in the thick of things when it comes to the NFC South division and a win Thursday night will assure they at least stay in the race for several more weeks.
Tonight’s game features quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and P.J. Walker playing against each other. The Falcons are 2.5-point road favorites ahead of this game getting underway.
Below are the inactive players for Thursday night and as usual, a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the game is included in this post. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below if you dare.
Thank you to all two of you for stopping by the site tonight. I love all football so I will be watching.
Falcons Inactives: CB A.J. Terrell, S Erik Harris, TE Feleipe Franks, OL Jonotthan Harrison, TE Anthony Firkser, DL Matt Dickerson, LB Nate Landman
Panthers Inactives: QB Sam Darnold, WR Rashard Higgins, T Larnel Coleman, LB Arron Mosby, S Juston BurrisAtl-Car