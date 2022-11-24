Colts Thursday Injury Report Week 12: Eight Players Listed On Estimated Offering

The Indianapolis Colts have now released their first official injury report of Week 12, ahead of their Monday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the estimated offering on Thursday includes eight players in total.

The Colts held a walkthrough on Thanksgiving, so that’s why their first injury report of Week 12 is an estimated one. Had they practiced, it is estimated that defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ribs), tight end Kylen Granson (illness), center Ryan Kelly (shoulder/knee), and defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) would have all sat out the session. Paye, by the way, missed the team’s last two games with his injury

As for the rest of the Colts’ Thursday injury report, wide receiver Parris Campbell (illness) and defensive tackle Grover Stewart (shoulder) would have likely been limited practice participants had the team had a session. The Colts listed guard Matt Pryor (illness) and tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder) as likely full practice participants had the team had a full session on Thursday.

The Colts are expected to have a full practice on Friday and Saturday.