Colts Saturday Injury Report Week 12: Four Players Listed As Questionable

The Indianapolis Colts have now filed their Week 12 Saturday injury report ahead of the team’s Monday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the offering shows four players listed as questionable for that contest.

After not practicing on Saturday tight end Kylen Granson (illness), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) all are listed as questionable on the Colts’ Saturday injury report. Ngakoue was added to the team’s injury report on Friday after being limited in practice.

Also ending the week as questionable for the Colts is defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ribs, illness), who is listed as practicing fully on Saturday.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness) did not practice on Saturday yet he did not receive a game status designation. He was a new add to the Colts injury report on Saturday.

As for the rest of the Colts’ Saturday injury report, tackle Dennis Kelly (illness), defensive tackle Grover Stewart (shoulder, not injury related – resting player), center Ryan Kelly (shoulder, knee), wide receiver Parris Campbell (illness), guard Matt Pryor (illness), and tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder) all practiced fully on Saturday. None of those six players received game status designations so all are expected to be available for the Colts on Monday night.