Chase Claypool Has Two Receptions In Bears’ Debut

WR Chase Claypool was supposed to be on his bye week. But a Tuesday deadline trade sent him from Pittsburgh to Chicago and had him in uniform for Week 9. In his Bears’ debut Sunday, Claypool had a quiet two receptions for 13 yards, though his presence may have helped boost a Bears’ offense that suddenly looks formidable, putting up 32 points in a shootout loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Claypool’s first catch was a one yard swing/screen pass, proving you’re never really that far from Pittsburgh.

His next catch was more productive, going for 12 yards here. Another short throw but Claypool used his size and strength to make the CB miss and earn some YAC.

He also carried the ball once for four yards. Claypool’s impact went beyond the stat sheet. He drew one pass interference call and had another that wasn’t flagged but arguably should’ve been.

In all, Claypool was officially targeted six times, making for a relatively inefficient day. Playing on the outside where he’s more comfortable, he still positioned himself as another weapon in the Bears’ offense. With QB Justin Fields given more chances to run and play his brand of football, the Bears’ offense hummed in this one. Fields threw for only 132 yards but tossed three touchdown passes, one to WR Darnell Mooney and two to TE Cole Kmet, while having a sensational 61-yard TD run.

Still, the offensive surge wasn’t enough to beat the Dolphins. Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa was his typical efficient self, going 21/30 for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Tyreek Hill was again dominant, finishing with 143 yards and a score while WR Jaylen Waddle also found the end zone.

With the loss, the Bears drop to 3-6 on the season. That’s good news for Steelers’ fans. The more Chicago loses, the higher the 2nd round pick Pittsburgh will have in the 2023 draft. In acquiring Claypool, the Bears gave up their original 2nd round pick which looks like it’ll land somewhere in the top 40-45. The Bears will host the Lions next weekend.