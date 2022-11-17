Bengals Thursday Injury Report Week 11: WR Ja’Marr Chase, S Dax Hill Remain Sidelined

The Cincinnati Bengals have now released their second official injury report of Week 11, and their Thursday offering shows just a few changes ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Not practicing for the Bengals on Thursday were wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip), safety Dax Hill (shoulder), defensive tackle Josh Tupou (calf), and tackle D’Ante Smith (illness), who is a new addition to the injury report. It’s now looking like Chase, Hill and Tupou will miss the Sunday game against the Steelers. Chase is obviously the Bengals’ top wide receiver.

Listed as limited in practice on Thursday for the Bengals are running back Chris Evans (knee) and cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) and that makes two consecutive days that has happened. Friday will be an interesting day for both players.

Practicing fully on Thursday for the Bengals were cornerback Mike Hilton (finger) and tackle La’el Collins (not injury related – resting player). Hilton seems almost certain to play on Sunday against the Steelers after missing the team’s last game ahead of the bye week.