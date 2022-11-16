Alex Highsmith Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

Pittsburgh Steelers’ OLB Alex Highsmith has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 10. The NFL made the announcement a short time ago with Highsmith taking home honors for his conference.

In Sunday’s win against the New Orleans Saints, Highsmith recorded five tackles, one for a loss, with a pair of sacks and a forced fumble. According to our charting, he registered six pressures on limited opportunity. On the season, Highsmith is up to 8.5 sacks, easily surpassing last year’s career-high of 6.5.

With T.J. Watt’s return and Highsmith’s play, the Steelers’ pass rush looked far better against the Saints, working over a backup New Orleans offensive line.

On the season, Highsmith’s 8.5 sacks are tied fourth-most in the NFL while his three forced fumbles are tied for second-most in the league and tied for the league lead among pass rushers (Seahawks’ CB Coby Bryant sits in first place with four). While his pressure rate is still a bit inconsistent, Highsmith is capable of ripping off big games and he had another one of them to help propel the Steelers to a 20-10 win.

In 2022, Highsmith has recorded 36 tackles (eight for a loss) with those 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

He is the second Steeler to be named Defensive Player of the Week this season, joining FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, who took home those honors in Week One for his dominant performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s the first time in Highsmith’s career he’s been the AFC’s recipient. He’s the first Steelers’ OLB to win the award since T.J. Watt in Week 17 of last season.