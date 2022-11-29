AFC North Week 12 Recap: Steelers, Bengals, Browns All Gain Game On Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their Week 12 road game against the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night and yet they remain in the cellar of the AFC North Division as the Cinninciniti Bengals, and Cleveland Browns were also victorious over the weekend. The Baltimore Ravens were the only AFC North team to lose in Week 12 as they were beaten on the road by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Ravens allowed the Jaguars to score a touchdown and go-ahead two-point conversion with 14 seconds left in the game. However, the Ravens still had a chance to win the game, but kicker Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal as time expired.

In the Ravens’ Sunday 28-27 road loss to the Jaguars, quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 16 of his 32 total pass attempts for 254 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. Jackson also rushed 14 times for 89 yards in the game to lead the team. Jackson’s loan touchdown pass went to tight end J Oliver, who finished the contest with four catches for 76 yards.

The Ravens defense registered three sacks in the game and one takeaway. Cornerback Marcus Peters and linebacker Roquin Smith both led the team with eight total tackles apiece.

The Bengals beat Tennessee Titans 20-16 on the road on Sunday afternoon as quarterback Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put his team ahead for good.

Burrow finished the game having completed 22 of his 37 total pass attempts for 270 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. Higgins led the Bengals in receiving with seven catches for 114 yards and a score. Running back Samaje Perine chipped in 58 yards and a touchdown in his 17 total carries.

The Bengals defense recorded just one sack against the Titans. They did manage to limit the Titans to just 63 net yards rushing, however. Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson led the team in total tackles on Sunday with nine.

As for the Browns in Week 12, running back Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home by a score of 23-17.

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett went 23 of 37 for 210 yards with one touchdown and an interception against the Buccaneers and Chubb finished with 116 yards on 26 carries.

Defensively for the Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett recorded 1.5 sacks on Sunday and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah led the team in total tackles with eight.

In Week 13 AFC North action, the 4-7 Steelers will play the 5-7 Atlanta Falcons on the road next Sunday. The 7-4 Ravens will host the 3-8 Denver Broncos next Sunday in early game action. The 4-7 Browns will play the 1-9-1 Houston Texans on the road next Sunday and the 7-4 Bengals will host the 9-2 Kansas City Chiefs in late Sunday afternoon action.