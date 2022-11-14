AFC North Week 10 Recap: Steelers Win, Browns Lose With Ravens, Bengals On Byes

The Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals both had byes in Week 10 and that left the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns as the only two teams in the AFC North division to see action. Fortunately for the Steelers, they won their Week 10 game 20-10 against the New Orleans Saints while the Browns lost there’s on the road to the Miami Dolphins.

In the Browns’ 39-17 loss on Sunday to the Dolphins, quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 22 of his 35 total pass attempts for 212 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. Brissett also rushed seven times in the game for 40 yards. He was sacked twice in the game, however,

Brissett’s lone touchdown pass on Sunday went to Hunter Bryant in the first quarter. Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones led the team in receiving on Sunday with five receptions for 99 yards

Browns running back Nick Chubb led the team in rushing against the Dolphins as he had 63 yards and a touchdown on 11 total carries. Chubb did fumble away the fumble once in the game, however.

Defensively for the Browns in their Sunday road loss to the Dolphins, linebacker Sione Takitaki led the team in total tackles with ten. The Browns defense only managed one sack in the game and it was split between linebacker Deion Jones and cornerback Greg Newsome.

The Browns defense allowed five touchdowns on Sunday with two coming on runs. In total, the Browns defense allowed 195 net yards rushing. The unit failed to record a takeaway in the game as well.

Looking ahead to Week 11 action in the AFC North, the division-leading Ravens will host the 3-7 Carolina Panthers next Sunday afternoon. The second place 5-4 Bengals will play the 3-6 Steelers next Sunday in Pittsburgh in later afternoon action. The 3-6 Browns will be on the road in Week 11 as they play the 6-3 Buffalo Bills next Sunday afternoon. All four AFC North teams have now had their bye weeks.