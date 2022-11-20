2022 Week 11 Steelers Vs Bengals Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

Thank you for joining us on Steelers Depot for another game thread. This week, another chapter will be written in rivalry between the Steelers and their AFC North foes, the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers bested the Bengals in week one of this season behind a 7 sack, 5 turnover performance for Joe Burrow.
The Steelers have cooled off their sack totals in a big way since then with TJ Watt out injured for much of that time, but Pittsburgh’s defense is as healthy as it has been all season entering this week. Meanwhile, the Bengals return DJ Reader along their defensive front, but will be missing Ja’Marr Chase and a few other contributors on their defense.
STEELERS INACTIVE PLAYERS
CB Ahkello Witherspoon
QB Mason Rudolph
G Kendrick Green
ILB Mark Robinson
CB Josh Jackson
BENGALS INACTIVE PLAYERS
S Dax Hill
WR Ja’Marr Chase
DT Josh Tupou
P Kevin Huber
RB Chris Evans
T D’Ante Smith
G Jackson Carmen