2022 NFL Week 12 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

|2022 Week 12 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions 12:30 PM ET (THUR)
|Lions +9.5
|Bills -9.5
|Bills -9.5
|New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys 4:30 PM ET (THUR)
|Cowboys -10
|Cowboys -10
|Cowboys -10
|New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -2.5
|Patriots +2.5
|Vikings -2.5
|Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +3.5
|Ravens -3.5
|Ravens -3.5
|Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +1.5
|Broncos -1.5
|Panthers +1.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans +3
|Bengals -3
|Titans +3
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns +3.5
|Buccaneers -3.5
|Buccaneers -3.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Commanders -4
|Commanders -4
|Commanders -4
|Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -14
|Dolphins -14
|Dolphins -14
|Chicago Bears at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets -6
|Chicago +6
|Chicago +6
|Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -4
|Raiders +4
|Seahawks -4
|Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals +3
|Chargers -3
|Cardinals +3
|New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -9.5
|Saints +9.5
|Saints +9.5
|Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -15.5
|Rams +15.5
|Rams +15.5
|Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -6.5
|Eagles -6.5
|Packers +6.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Colts -2.5
|TBA
|TBA
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|TBA
|TBA
|Week 11 Results
|7-6-1
|6-7-1
|2022 Results
|72-85-7
|82-75-6