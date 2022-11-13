2022 NFL Week 10 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|2022 Week 10 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Panthers +2.5
|Falcons -2.5
|Falcons -2.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9:30 AM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -2.5
|Seahawks +2.5
|Seahawks +2.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -9.5
|Chiefs -9.5
|Chiefs -9.5
|Houston Texans at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants -4.5
|Giants -4.5
|Giants -4.5
|Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -3.5
|Dolphins -3.5
|Browns +3.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -3.5
|Bills -3.5
|Vikings +3.5
|Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears -3
|Bears -3
|Bears -3
|Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -3
|Titans -3
|Titans -3
|Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -4.5
|Raiders -4.5
|Colts +4.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers +4.5
|Packers +4.5
|Cowboys -4.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -2
|Cardinals +2
|Cardinals +2
|Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -7
|49ers -7
|Chargers +7
|Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Eagles -11
|Eagles -11
|Commanders +11
|New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers +1.5
|Steelers +1.5
|Steelers +1.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 23-20
|Steelers 23-20
|Week 9 Results
|4-6-3
|6-4-3
|2022 Results
|58-72-6
|67-63-6