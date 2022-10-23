Week 7 Sunday Early Afternoon Game Discussion Thread – 2022

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Sunday night against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, we’ll have a chance to sit back and watch all of the early and later afternoon NFL games. Several of us will be doing a little bit of fantasy football scoreboard watching today and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments. Steelers fans will also be paying close attention to the other three AFC North teams playing on this Sunday. All three of those teams play early and that includes the Cleveland Browns playing the Baltimore Ravens.

I have added a Sunday early game Twitter feed to this post and it should update throughout the afternoon and include videos from all seven of the early afternoon games. I also have included the inactives for all of the Week 7 early games.

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Browns: QB Kellen Mond, WR Anthony Schwartz, CB Denzel Ward, T Joe Haeg, T Chris Hubbard, G Wyatt Teller, DE Isaac Rochell

Ravens: RB Mike Davis, WR Tylan Wallace, G Ben Cleveland, ILB A.J. Klein, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Buccaneers: QB Kyle Trask, WR Julio Jones, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB Carlton Davis III, OL Fred Johnson, TE Cameron Brate, DL Akiem Hicks

Panthers: QB Baker Mayfield, CB Jaycee Horn, LB Chandler Wooten, DE Henry Anderson, DT Matt Ioannidis

Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals

Falcons: CB Dee Alford, OLB Quinton Bell, OL Chuma Edoga, TE Anthony Firkser, DL Matt Dickerson

Bengals: WR Stanley Morgan, LB Logan WIlson, DT Josh Tupou, T D’Ante Smith, G Jackson Carman, DE Jeff Gunter

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

Lions: RB D’Andre Swift, DE Charles Harris, DL Michael Brockers, CB Will Harris, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, OL Matt Nelson, DL Demetrius Taylor

Cowboys: DT Neville Gallimore, LB Jabril Cox, S Markquese Bell, LB Devin Harper, CB Nahshon Wright, QB Will Grier

New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars

Giants: CB Cor’Dale Flott, WR Kenny Golladay, WR Kadarius Toney, OLB Oshane Ximines, S Jason Pinnock, LB Austin Calitro

Jaguars: RB Snoop Conner, CB Shaquill Griffin, S Tyree Gillespie, WR Jamal Agnew, DL Adam Gotsis

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Colts: WR Keke Coutee, DE Kwity Paye, LB Shaquille Leonard, LB JoJo Domann, QB Nick Foles, C Wesley French, DT Eric Johnson II

Titans: WR Kyle Philips, G Nate Davis, ILB Zach Cunningham, LB Joe Jones, DB Ugo Amadi, DL Sam Okuayinonu, FB Tory Carter

Green Pay Packers at Washington Commanders

Packers: WR Christian Watson, LB Jonathan Garvin, T David Bakhtiari, T Luke Tenuta, DL Jonathan Ford

Commanders: WR Jahan Dotson, WR Dyami Brown, CB William Jackson, RB Jonathan Williams, G Chris Paul, TE Logan Thomas