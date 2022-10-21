Watch: Two Plays To Highlight Pittsburgh’s Run Game Woes

One more video for you today before this weekend’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Wanted to take a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ still-struggling run game. While our focus today isn’t on the offensive line, and it’s certainly part of the problem, the general issue is the Steelers having issues with assignment and execution. If it’s not one, it’s the other. We break down Diontae Johnson’s two jet runs to show both issues and how Pittsburgh just can’t get it quite right, a microcosm of its overall run game problems.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.