Watch: The Depot 180 — October 28 — Episode 269

Episode 269 — October 28, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to the transaction wire, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.|

The big news of the week leading up to their game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles is the return of TJ Watt as it seems more likely than not that he will play. In today’s episode I discuss Watt’s return, Claypool trade rumors, and the injury report including trouble at kicker.

