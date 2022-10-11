Watch: The Depot 180 — October 11 — Episode 264

Episode 264 — October 11, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to the transaction wire, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

There is no other way to put it. “We got smashed today”, as Mike Tomlin said in the post game presser. In today’s episode I discuss the Steelers loss, Kenny Pickett’s promising day, and give an injury update with a surprising number of names on the list early in the week.

