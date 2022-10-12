Watch: Jaylen Warren’s Pass Protection Earns Him Increased Role

Bringing you guys another video today. A little bit of positivity after such a crushing loss. Jaylen Warren is the Pittsburgh Steelers new third down back, and for good reason. His pass protection all year has been quality, and here, we look at four reps that display that, including one from Sunday against Buffalo.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

