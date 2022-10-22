Tomlin Says Steelers Have To Limit Tyreek Hill, Dolphins’ Passing Attack,: ‘We Better Keep A Lid On It’

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to build upon their newfound momentum this week, as they travel south to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. The Dolphins have had a rollercoaster ride of a season this year, partly due to the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has missed the last two weeks with a concussion. They started off 3-0 but have since fallen to 3-3 so both teams will be in desperation mode trying to get a win.

One of the biggest moves of the offseason throughout the entire league was the acquisition of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill for Miami, and he has certainly made his presence felt thus far. Pittsburgh’s head coach Mike Tomlin spoke today on the dangers that Hill presents and Miami’s entire offense as a whole.

“Tyreek’s capable of being a vertical threat wherever he is on the field,” said Tomlin via the Mike Tomlin Show on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ YouTube channel. “We better keep a lid on it. It starts there for us.”

Hill played for the Kansas City Chiefs for the first six years of his career and has become known as one of the most electrifying talents the league has to offer. During that span, he was elected to the Pro Bowl every year, and was a First-Team All-Pro selection three times. Prior to the season, there was concern that Tagovailoa would not be able to feature him in the offense as effectively as quarterback Patrick Mahomes did, but that has not been an issue so far. Going into Week 7, Hill leads the league in receiving yards and is second in receptions behind only wide receiver Cooper Kupp. When healthy, the Dolphins’ offense has proved to be as explosive as any in the league.

“They got three legitimate vertical threats,” explained Tomlin. “You got to minimize chunk plays and keep a lid on it and then build from there. We were able to do that a week ago. It’s going to be significant that we do it again this week.”

If the Steelers are able to pull of another shocking upset this week, the season will be turned around in a way nobody saw possible two weeks ago. They have shown the ability to suffocate opposing star players earlier in the year, but Hill and company will be as tough a challenge as they’ll face this year.