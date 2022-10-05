The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Jets All-22, Pickett Named Starter, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, Listener Questions, & More

Season 13, Episode 30 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers as they now start preparations to play the Buffalo Bills on the road on Sunday.

Alex and I go over the announcement that rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be the team’s new starter moving forward. We breakdown that decision and what head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday about the decision to make the change from veteran quarterback Mitch Trubisky. We quickly recap the play of Pickett on Sunday against the New York Jets.

Tomlin had quite a bit to say on Tuesday during his weekly press conference, so Alex and I make sure to cover all the main talking points. We talk early-week injury report, the status of rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski being the doghouse and much, much more.

Will the Steelers deal away any players by the November 1 deadline? Alex and I quickly address that question that several people seem to be asking right now. The Steelers also made a few practice squad moves on Tuesday that we recap.

Alex and I then move forward by talking about the Steelers week 4 Sunday home loss to the Jets on the heels of us both watching the all-22 tape from that contest. We talk a lot about the collapse of the Steelers defense in the fourth quarter and how the injury to safety Terrell Edmunds played a roll in it. We also go over several other plays from that game.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions.

