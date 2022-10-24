The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Dolphins Recap, Quotes, News, Injuries, Listener Questions, & More

Season 13, Episode 38 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Josh Carney, and Jonathan Heitritter both sit in for an absent Alex Kozora and the three of us get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night road loss to the Miami Dolphins.

We make sure that Josh and Jonathan reintroduce themselves first before getting into several items such as pre-game moves, inactive lists and more.

There’s a lot to talk about concerning the Sunday night loss so we all go through it quarter by quarter. We highlight the good and bad plays and much more along the way. We talk scheme, good and bad throws and decisions by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and more.

There are quite a few postgame quotes to chew on following the Sunday night loss, so we make sure to cover several of those in this show. We also highlight a key three-play sequence that took place in the fourth quarter in addition to talking about a potential pass interference call that may have been missed early in the game.

Several stats are discussed in this show as well by the three of us.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions with a few of those being draft related.

