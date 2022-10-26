Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 8: Ogunjobi, Wallace Two Of Four Players Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first official injury report of Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and it shows four players failing to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing for the Steelers on Wednesday were cornerback Josh Jackson (groin), cornerback Levi Wallace (shoulder), defensive tackle Montravius Adams (hamstring), and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee). Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin discussed Jackson and Wallace during his Tuesday recap of the health of the team but failed to mention Adams and Ogunjobi. Hopefully the two defensive tackles can get back to work on Thursday.

Limited in practice for the Steelers on Wednesday were tight end Pat Freiermuth (ankle) and wide receiver Steven Sims (hamstring). Sims missed the team’s Week 7 game with his hamstring injury so it will be interesting to see if he is able to practice fully by the end of the week. Freiermuth will hopefully be a full go in practice on Thursday.

The Steelers had cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) back as a full practice participant on Wednesday and the hope is that will return on Sunday against the Eagles. He’s been sidelined since Week 3 with his hamstring injury but supposedly was close to returning last week.