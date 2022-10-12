Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 6: Nine Players Failed To Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first official injury report of Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their Sunday home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it includes eleven players in total listed on it with nine of them failing to practice.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers was cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), cornerback Cameron Sutton (hamstring), tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion), cornerback Levi Wallace (concussion), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (back), defensive tackle Montravius Adams (hip), center Mason Cole (foot), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), and tight end Zach Gentry (knee).

Most of those nine players were mentioned by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during his rundown of the health of the team during his weekly press conference. This is the longest list of players to not practice on one day this season. It will now be interesting to see how many of those nine players will able able to practice fully by Friday. Of the players on that list, only one of them, Witherspoon, missed the team’s Week 5 game. He also missed the Week 4 game as well.

Limited in practice on Wednesday for the Steelers was wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip). Odds are good that he will be fine come Sunday and thus should play against the Buccaneers.

Practicing fully on Wednesday for the Steelers was safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion) and that’s a great sign. Edmunds missed the team’s Week 5 road game due to a concussion that he sustained during the week 4 home loss.

The Steelers next injury report will be released on Thursday following the team’s practice.